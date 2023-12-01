If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Levy County, Florida, then there is some important info for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Levy County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Bronson Middle-High School at Bell High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

7:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Bell, FL

Bell, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Chiefland High School at Lafayette High School