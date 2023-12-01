The Orlando Magic (7-5) are welcoming in the Washington Wizards (2-10) for a matchup of Southeast Division rivals at Amway Center, with a start time of 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023. It's the first matchup between the teams this year.

Magic vs. Wizards Game Information

Game Day: Friday, December 1

Friday, December 1 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: BSFL, MNMT

Magic Players to Watch

Franz Wagner posts 21.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.0 steal and 0.5 blocks.

Cole Anthony posts 19.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game, shooting 51.9% from the floor and 44.4% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made treys per contest.

Paolo Banchero posts 13.0 points, 4.5 assists and 6.0 rebounds per contest.

Jalen Suggs averages 9.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game, shooting 41.2% from the field and 25.0% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made treys per contest.

Markelle Fultz averages 9.0 points, 3.0 boards and 4.0 assists per game, shooting 52.9% from the field.

Wizards Players to Watch

Kyle Kuzma is putting up 22.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. He's also draining 48.2% of his shots from the field and 25.0% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 triples per contest.

The Wizards are receiving 13.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game from Tyus Jones this year.

Jordan Poole gives the Wizards 18.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game while putting up 1.7 steals and 1.0 block.

Deni Avdija is averaging 10.0 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. He is sinking 46.2% of his shots from the field and 50.0% from 3-point range, with 1.0 treys per game.

The Wizards are receiving 3.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game from Delon Wright this year.

Magic vs. Wizards Stat Comparison

Magic Wizards 107.8 Points Avg. 114.1 105.8 Points Allowed Avg. 122.9 45.0% Field Goal % 47.6% 32.9% Three Point % 35.1%

