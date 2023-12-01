The Orlando Magic (13-5) will look to continue an eight-game winning streak when they host the Washington Wizards (3-15) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Amway Center as big, 10.5-point favorites. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSFL and MNMT. The matchup has an over/under of 237.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Magic vs. Wizards Odds & Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida TV: BSFL and MNMT

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Magic -10.5 237.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Magic Betting Records & Stats

Orlando's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 237.5 points five times.

The average total in Orlando's contests this year is 222.2, 15.3 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Magic have a 15-3-0 record against the spread this season.

Orlando has been listed as the favorite six times this season and has won all of those games.

Orlando has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -550.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 84.6% chance of a victory for the Magic.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Magic vs Wizards Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Magic vs. Wizards Over/Under Stats

Games Over 237.5 % of Games Over 237.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Magic 5 27.8% 114.1 230.4 108.1 232.9 223.3 Wizards 10 55.6% 116.3 230.4 124.8 232.9 236.7

Additional Magic Insights & Trends

The Magic have gone 9-1 in their last 10 contests, with a 9-1 record against the spread during that span.

In their past 10 games, the Magic have hit the over six times.

Against the spread, Orlando has performed better when playing at home, covering nine times in 10 home games, and six times in eight road games.

The 114.1 points per game the Magic average are 10.7 fewer points than the Wizards give up (124.8).

When Orlando scores more than 124.8 points, it is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Magic vs. Wizards Betting Splits

Magic and Wizards Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Magic 15-3 0-0 8-10 Wizards 8-10 1-2 11-7

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Magic vs. Wizards Point Insights

Magic Wizards 114.1 Points Scored (PG) 116.3 14 NBA Rank (PPG) 8 4-0 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 7-6 4-0 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 3-10 108.1 Points Allowed (PG) 124.8 5 NBA Rank (PAPG) 29 11-0 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 3-1 10-1 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 2-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.