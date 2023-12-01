The Orlando Magic (13-5) have three players on the injury report for their matchup with the Washington Wizards (3-15) at Amway Center on Friday, December 1 at 7:00 PM ET.

The Magic beat the Wizards 139-120 on Wednesday when they last played. Franz Wagner led the Magic to the win with a team-leading 31 points. Kyle Kuzma notched 23 points in the Wizards' loss.

Orlando Magic Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jonathan Isaac PF Out Ankle 6.6 4.4 0.4 Wendell Carter Jr. C Out Hand 9.4 8.6 1.6 Markelle Fultz PG Out Knee 11.4 3.4 4.0

Washington Wizards Injury Report Today

Wizards Injuries: Delon Wright: Out (Knee), Ryan Rollins: Questionable (Knee)

Magic vs. Wizards Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida TV: BSFL and MNMT

