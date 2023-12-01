The Orlando Magic (13-5) will look to continue a six-game home winning streak when they host the Washington Wizards (3-15) on December 1, 2023 at Amway Center.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Magic and Wizards.

Magic vs. Wizards Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida TV: Bally Sports Live Stream:

Magic vs Wizards Additional Info

Magic Stats Insights

The Magic make 47.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points lower than the Wizards have allowed to their opponents (50.3%).

Orlando is 4-0 when it shoots better than 50.3% from the field.

The Magic are the 16th best rebounding team in the league, the Wizards rank 30th.

The 114.1 points per game the Magic put up are 10.7 fewer points than the Wizards allow (124.8).

Orlando has a 4-0 record when scoring more than 124.8 points.

Magic Home & Away Comparison

The Magic are averaging 120.1 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they are averaging 106.6 points per contest.

In 2023-24, Orlando is giving up 108 points per game in home games. In road games, it is allowing 108.1.

In home games, the Magic are draining 0.6 more three-pointers per game (10.9) than when playing on the road (10.3). They also have a better three-point percentage at home (37.7%) compared to on the road (32.8%).

Magic Injuries