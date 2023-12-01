Amway Center is where the Orlando Magic (13-5) and Washington Wizards (3-15) will go head to head on Friday at 7:00 PM ET. Franz Wagner is one of the players to watch when these two teams hit the court.

How to Watch Magic vs. Wizards

Game Day: Friday, December 1

Friday, December 1 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Amway Center

Amway Center Location: Orlando, Florida

How to Watch on TV: BSFL, MNMT

Magic's Last Game

On Wednesday, the Magic beat the Wizards 139-120, led by Wagner with 31 points. Kyle Kuzma was the top scorer for the losing side with 23 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Franz Wagner 31 6 3 0 1 4 Cole Anthony 25 6 5 0 2 3 Jalen Suggs 22 3 3 2 0 3

Magic vs Wizards Additional Info

Magic Players to Watch

Paolo Banchero puts up 19.1 points, 6.3 boards and 4.6 assists per contest, making 48.1% of shots from the floor and 43.6% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Wagner's numbers for the season are 20.2 points, 3.2 assists and 5.6 boards per contest.

Cole Anthony's numbers on the season are 15.6 points, 3.8 assists and 4.7 boards per contest.

Jalen Suggs is putting up 13.0 points, 2.7 assists and 3.9 boards per contest.

Moritz Wagner's numbers on the season are 12.4 points, 1.2 assists and 4.3 boards per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Franz Wagner 22.0 5.5 3.1 1.1 0.4 1.6 Paolo Banchero 19.9 6.4 3.9 0.8 0.8 1.8 Cole Anthony 16.2 5.2 4.6 0.7 0.5 1.5 Goga Bitadze 7.7 7.3 2.3 1.1 1.5 0.0 Jalen Suggs 13.0 2.8 2.3 1.4 0.3 1.7

