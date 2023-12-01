On Friday, December 1, 2023 at Amway Center, the Orlando Magic (13-5) will attempt to extend an eight-game winning run when hosting the Washington Wizards (3-15). It airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSFL and MNMT.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Magic vs. Wizards matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Magic vs. Wizards Game Info

Date: Friday, December 1, 2023

Friday, December 1, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSFL and MNMT

BSFL and MNMT Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Amway Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Magic vs. Wizards Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Magic vs Wizards Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Magic vs. Wizards Betting Trends

The Magic average 114.1 points per game (14th in the league) while giving up 108.1 per contest (fifth in the NBA). They have a +109 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by six points per game.

The Wizards are being outscored by 8.5 points per game, with a -153 scoring differential overall. They put up 116.3 points per game (eighth in NBA), and give up 124.8 per contest (29th in league).

The two teams average 230.4 points per game combined, 7.1 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Combined, these teams surrender 232.9 points per game, 4.6 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Orlando has covered 15 times in 18 chances against the spread this season.

Washington is 8-10-0 ATS this year.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Magic Player Props

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Franz Wagner 23.5 -118 20.2 Paolo Banchero 20.5 -118 19.1 Jalen Suggs 14.5 -111 13.0 Goga Bitadze 8.5 -105 7.1

Want to place a bet on a player prop for Goga Bitadze or another Magic player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for BetMGM using our link today!

Magic and Wizards NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Magic +12500 +5000 - Wizards +100000 +50000 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.