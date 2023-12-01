Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Marion County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Marion County, Florida has high school basketball games on the docket today, and information on how to watch them is available below.
Marion County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Meadowbrook Academy at T DeWitt Taylor Middle-High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Pierson, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vanguard High School - Ocala at McKeel Academy
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Lakeland, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
