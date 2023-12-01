Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Nassau County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Nassau County, Florida, then there is some important info you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Nassau County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
The Bolles School at Fernandina Beach High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Fernandina Beach, FL
- Conference: 4A - District 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Baker County High School at Yulee HS
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Yulee, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ed White High School at Fernandina Beach High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Fernandina Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Baker County High School at Yulee HS
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Yulee, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.