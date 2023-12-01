Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Orange County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
In Orange County, Florida, there are attractive high school basketball matchups on the docket today. Info on how to stream them is available below.
Orange County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Faith Christian Academy at Lake Mary Preparatory School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Lake Mary, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wekiva High School at West Orange High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Winter Garden, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Minneola High School at Cypress Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Orlando, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Maynard Evans High School at Windermere Preparatory School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Windermere, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
The Geneva School at Orangewood Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Maitland, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Legacy Charter High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Ocoee, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Colonial High School at University High School - Orlando
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Orlando, FL
- Conference: 7A - District 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Oak Ridge HS
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Orlando, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at East River High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Orlando, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jones High School at Ocoee High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Ocoee, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cornerstone Charter Academy at Altamonte Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Altamonte Springs, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
