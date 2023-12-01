Paolo Banchero and his Orlando Magic teammates face off versus the Washington Wizards on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

Banchero had six points and four assists in his last game, which ended in a 139-120 win against the Wizards.

Let's look at the prop bets available for Banchero, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Paolo Banchero Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 21.5 19.1 19.9 Rebounds 7.5 6.3 6.4 Assists 4.5 4.6 3.9 PRA -- 30 30.2 PR -- 25.4 26.3 3PM 1.5 1.3 1.8



Paolo Banchero Insights vs. the Wizards

Banchero has taken 14.3 shots per game this season and made 6.9 per game, which account for 16.6% and 16.7%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 12.6% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.3 per game.

Banchero's opponents, the Wizards, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 12th in the NBA with 105.6 possessions per game, while his Magic rank 16th in possessions per game with 102.9.

Giving up 124.8 points per game, the Wizards are the 29th-ranked squad in the league on defense.

The Wizards give up 50.2 rebounds per game, worst in the league.

In terms of assists, the Wizards have given up 29.4 per contest, worst in the league.

The Wizards concede 13 made 3-pointers per contest, 18th-ranked in the league.

Paolo Banchero vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/29/2023 27 6 4 4 0 0 0

