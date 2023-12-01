Be sure to catch the high school basketball games taking place in Polk County, Florida today. Details on how to watch all of the action can be found below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Polk County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Kathleen High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1

7:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Lakeland, FL

Lakeland, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Santa Fe Catholic High School at Bartow High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1

7:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Bartow, FL

Bartow, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Haines City High School at Liberty High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1

7:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: Kissimmee, FL

Kissimmee, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Lakeland Christian School at Canterbury School of Florida

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1

7:30 PM ET on December 1 Location: St. Petersburg, FL

St. Petersburg, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Region High School at Auburndale High School

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 1

8:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Auburndale, FL

Auburndale, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Vanguard High School - Ocala at McKeel Academy

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 1

8:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Lakeland, FL

Lakeland, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Mulberry High School at Ridge Community HS