Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Polk County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games taking place in Polk County, Florida today. Details on how to watch all of the action can be found below.
Polk County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Kathleen High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Lakeland, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Santa Fe Catholic High School at Bartow High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Bartow, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Haines City High School at Liberty High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Kissimmee, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lakeland Christian School at Canterbury School of Florida
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: St. Petersburg, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Region High School at Auburndale High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Auburndale, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vanguard High School - Ocala at McKeel Academy
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Lakeland, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mulberry High School at Ridge Community HS
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Davenport, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
