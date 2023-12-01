Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Sarasota County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Sarasota County, Florida. To know how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Sarasota County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
American Heritage High School - Plantation at Hallandale High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Hallandale, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southeast High School at Cardinal Mooney High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Sarasota, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Sarasota Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Sarasota, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Booker High School at Bradenton Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Bradenton, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.