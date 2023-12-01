Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Sarasota County, Florida. To know how to stream the games, we have you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Sarasota County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

American Heritage High School - Plantation at Hallandale High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 1

6:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Hallandale, FL

Hallandale, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Southeast High School at Cardinal Mooney High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

7:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Sarasota, FL

Sarasota, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Sarasota Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

7:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Sarasota, FL

Sarasota, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Booker High School at Bradenton Christian School