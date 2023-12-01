Florida High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Volusia County This Week
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 10:10 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school football action happening in Volusia County, Florida this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Volusia County, Florida High School Football Games This Week
DeLand High School at Venice High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Venice, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vanguard High School - Ocala at Mainland HS
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 1
- Location: Daytona Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
