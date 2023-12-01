Clear your schedule for the high school football action happening in Volusia County, Florida this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Volusia County, Florida High School Football Games This Week

DeLand High School at Venice High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 1

7:00 PM ET on December 1 Location: Venice, FL

Venice, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Vanguard High School - Ocala at Mainland HS