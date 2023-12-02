The Tampa Bay Lightning's upcoming contest versus the Dallas Stars is set for Saturday at 2:00 PM ET. Will Brayden Point find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Brayden Point score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +170 (Bet $10 to win $17.00 if he scores a goal)

Point stats and insights

  • Point has scored in eight of 24 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
  • He has not played against the Stars yet this season.
  • Point has picked up six goals and seven assists on the power play.
  • He takes 2.9 shots per game, and converts 17.4% of them.

Stars defensive stats

  • On defense, the Stars have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 60 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks eighth.
  • So far this season, the Stars have one shutout, and they average 12.9 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Point recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/30/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 22:15 Home L 4-2
11/28/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 19:48 Away L 3-1
11/27/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 19:35 Away L 4-1
11/24/2023 Hurricanes 5 3 2 18:03 Away W 8-2
11/22/2023 Jets 1 1 0 19:18 Home L 3-2 OT
11/20/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 22:56 Home W 5-4 OT
11/18/2023 Oilers 2 0 2 20:02 Home W 6-4
11/16/2023 Blackhawks 3 1 2 24:06 Away W 4-2
11/14/2023 Blues 0 0 0 18:41 Away L 5-0
11/11/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 19:48 Home L 4-0

Lightning vs. Stars game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSW, BSSUN, and NHL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

