Will Cole Koepke Score a Goal Against the Stars on December 2?
Will Cole Koepke light the lamp when the Tampa Bay Lightning play the Dallas Stars on Saturday at 2:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.
Will Cole Koepke score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)
Koepke stats and insights
- Koepke is yet to score through seven games this season.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Stars.
- Koepke has no points on the power play.
Stars defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Stars are one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 60 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks eighth.
- So far this season, the Stars have one shutout, and they average 12.9 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.
Lightning vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW, BSSUN, and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
