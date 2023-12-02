The Florida A&M Rattlers (10-1) and Prairie View A&M Panthers (6-5) will battle in the SWAC Championship Game on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

On defense, Florida A&M has been a top-25 unit, ranking best by surrendering just 234.4 yards per game. The offense ranks 76th (342.5 yards per game). Prairie View A&M is posting 339.2 total yards per contest on offense this season (78th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 393.6 total yards per contest (94th-ranked).

Florida A&M vs. Prairie View A&M Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Watch this game on Fubo City: Tallahassee, Florida

Tallahassee, Florida Venue: Bragg Memorial Stadium

How to Watch Week 14 Games

Florida A&M vs. Prairie View A&M Key Statistics

Florida A&M Prairie View A&M 342.5 (73rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 339.2 (75th) 234.4 (3rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 393.6 (96th) 125.1 (89th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 155.4 (47th) 217.4 (50th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 183.8 (84th) 5 (118th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (73rd) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (43rd)

Florida A&M Stats Leaders

Jeremy Moussa has thrown for 2,261 yards (205.5 ypg) to lead Florida A&M, completing 58.3% of his passes and recording 16 touchdown passes compared to six interceptions this season.

Terrell Jennings has 470 rushing yards on 80 carries with six touchdowns.

Kelvin Dean Jr. has carried the ball 60 times for 311 yards (28.3 per game) and three touchdowns.

Jah'Marae Sheread's 412 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 42 times and has totaled 42 catches and two touchdowns.

Marcus Riley has hauled in 24 receptions totaling 390 yards, finding the end zone three times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Nicholas Dixon has been the target of 17 passes and hauled in 18 grabs for 314 yards, an average of 28.5 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

Prairie View A&M Stats Leaders

Trazon Connley has thrown for 1,967 yards on 55.5% passing while tossing nine touchdown passes with nine interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 159 yards with four scores.

Ahmad Antoine is his team's leading rusher with 107 carries for 496 yards, or 45.1 per game. He's found paydirt two times on the ground, as well.

Caleb Johnson has collected 348 yards (on 84 carries) with one touchdown.

Shemar Savage leads his team with 426 receiving yards on 19 receptions with two touchdowns.

Trejon Spiller has caught 23 passes and compiled 379 receiving yards (34.5 per game) with five touchdowns.

Brian Jenkins Jr. has racked up 367 reciving yards (33.4 ypg) this season.

