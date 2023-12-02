A pair of streaking squads meet when the No. 13 Florida Atlantic Owls (6-1) host the Charleston (SC) Cougars (4-3) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET. The Owls are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Cougars, victors in three in a row.

Florida Atlantic vs. Charleston (SC) Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida
  • TV: ESPN
How to Watch Other AAC Games

Florida Atlantic Stats Insights

  • The Owls are shooting 50.1% from the field this season, 6.2 percentage points higher than the 43.9% the Cougars allow to opponents.
  • Florida Atlantic has a 6-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.9% from the field.
  • The Cougars are the 147th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Owls sit at 140th.
  • The 83 points per game the Owls score are 9.3 more points than the Cougars give up (73.7).
  • Florida Atlantic is 6-0 when scoring more than 73.7 points.

Florida Atlantic Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Florida Atlantic scored 82.1 points per game at home last year. On the road, it averaged 75.9 points per contest.
  • The Owls ceded 64.2 points per game last year at home, which was 3.3 fewer points than they allowed in road games (67.5).
  • Florida Atlantic averaged 10.4 threes per game, which was 0.5 more than it averaged on the road (9.9). When it came to three-point percentage, it shot 37.7% in home games and 38% in away games.

Florida Atlantic Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 Texas A&M W 96-89 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
11/26/2023 Virginia Tech W 84-50 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
11/30/2023 Liberty W 83-58 FAU Arena
12/2/2023 Charleston (SC) - FAU Arena
12/5/2023 Illinois - Madison Square Garden
12/13/2023 Florida International - FAU Arena

