A pair of streaking squads meet when the No. 13 Florida Atlantic Owls (6-1) host the Charleston (SC) Cougars (4-3) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET. The Owls are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Cougars, victors in three in a row.

Florida Atlantic vs. Charleston (SC) Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida TV: ESPN

Florida Atlantic Stats Insights

The Owls are shooting 50.1% from the field this season, 6.2 percentage points higher than the 43.9% the Cougars allow to opponents.

Florida Atlantic has a 6-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.9% from the field.

The Cougars are the 147th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Owls sit at 140th.

The 83 points per game the Owls score are 9.3 more points than the Cougars give up (73.7).

Florida Atlantic is 6-0 when scoring more than 73.7 points.

Florida Atlantic Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Florida Atlantic scored 82.1 points per game at home last year. On the road, it averaged 75.9 points per contest.

The Owls ceded 64.2 points per game last year at home, which was 3.3 fewer points than they allowed in road games (67.5).

Florida Atlantic averaged 10.4 threes per game, which was 0.5 more than it averaged on the road (9.9). When it came to three-point percentage, it shot 37.7% in home games and 38% in away games.

Florida Atlantic Upcoming Schedule