The Florida Atlantic Owls (6-1) take a four-game win streak into a home contest against the Charleston (SC) Cougars (4-3), winners of three straight. It begins at 6:00 PM ET (on ESPNU) on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Florida Atlantic vs. Charleston (SC) matchup.

Florida Atlantic vs. Charleston (SC) Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida

FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida How to Watch on TV: ESPNU

Florida Atlantic vs. Charleston (SC) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Florida Atlantic Moneyline Charleston (SC) Moneyline BetMGM Florida Atlantic (-16.5) 152.5 -1400 +775 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Florida Atlantic (-15.5) 152.5 -2100 +1000 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Florida Atlantic vs. Charleston (SC) Betting Trends

Florida Atlantic has covered five times in seven chances against the spread this season.

So far this season, three out of the Owls' seven games have hit the over.

Charleston (SC) has a record of just 1-5-0 against the spread this season.

Cougars games have gone over the point total twice this year.

Florida Atlantic Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +5000

+5000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+5000), Florida Atlantic is 25th-best in college basketball. It is far higher than that, seventh-best, according to computer rankings.

Florida Atlantic has a 2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

