Florida Atlantic vs. Charleston (SC) December 2 Tickets & Start Time
The Charleston (SC) Cougars (1-3) will face the Florida Atlantic Owls (2-0) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at FAU Arena. The game is scheduled to start at 6:00 PM ET and air on ESPNU.
Florida Atlantic vs. Charleston (SC) Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPNU
Florida Atlantic Top Players (2022-23)
- Johnell Davis: 13.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Alijah Martin: 13.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Vladislav Goldin: 10.2 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Nicholas Boyd: 8.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Bryan Greenlee: 7.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
Charleston (SC) Top Players (2022-23)
- Ryan Larson: 10.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ante Brzovic: 11.6 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Dalton Bolon: 12.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Jaylon Scott: 4.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Pat Robinson III: 10.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
Florida Atlantic vs. Charleston (SC) Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Florida Atlantic Rank
|Florida Atlantic AVG
|Charleston (SC) AVG
|Charleston (SC) Rank
|39th
|77.8
|Points Scored
|80.1
|16th
|46th
|65.3
|Points Allowed
|67.2
|88th
|13th
|35.9
|Rebounds
|37.2
|5th
|91st
|9.5
|Off. Rebounds
|11.9
|2nd
|14th
|9.6
|3pt Made
|9.9
|10th
|81st
|14.4
|Assists
|13.7
|128th
|132nd
|11.4
|Turnovers
|11.7
|160th
