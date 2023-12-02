How to Watch Florida International vs. LIU on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Florida International Panthers (2-7) take on the Long Island Sharks (1-5) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 on ESPN+.
Florida International vs. LIU Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other CUSA Games
Florida International Stats Insights
- The Panthers are shooting 44.2% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 44.5% the Sharks allow to opponents.
- Florida International is 2-2 when it shoots better than 44.5% from the field.
- The Panthers are the 357th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Sharks rank 350th.
- The Panthers average 5.7 fewer points per game (71.8) than the Sharks allow (77.5).
- When Florida International totals more than 77.5 points, it is 2-1.
Florida International Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Florida International averaged 78.1 points per game last year in home games, which was 12.1 more points than it averaged in road games (66.0).
- Defensively the Panthers were better in home games last season, giving up 74.3 points per game, compared to 75.8 on the road.
- Looking at three-point shooting, Florida International performed better at home last year, averaging 7.2 threes per game with a 33.9% three-point percentage, compared to 6.3 threes per game and a 30.7% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
Florida International Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/21/2023
|Loyola Marymount
|L 61-60
|John Gray Gymnasium
|11/26/2023
|Kennesaw State
|W 91-84
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
|11/29/2023
|FGCU
|L 68-65
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
|12/2/2023
|LIU
|-
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
|12/13/2023
|@ Florida Atlantic
|-
|FAU Arena
|12/16/2023
|Trinity (FL)
|-
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
