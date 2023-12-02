Saturday's contest that pits the Florida International Panthers (2-7) against the Long Island Sharks (1-5) at Ocean Bank Convocation Center has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 74-72 in favor of Florida International. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on December 2.

Prediction: Florida International 74, LIU 72

Computer Predicted Spread: Florida International (-2.5)

Florida International (-2.5) Computer Predicted Total: 146.0

The Panthers are being outscored by 5.6 points per game with a -51 scoring differential overall. They put up 71.8 points per game (239th in college basketball) and give up 77.4 per outing (308th in college basketball).

The 26.1 rebounds per game Florida International averages rank 357th in college basketball, and are seven fewer than the 33.1 its opponents grab per outing.

Florida International connects on 7.6 three-pointers per game (167th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.7 on average.

The Panthers score 86.5 points per 100 possessions (305th in college basketball), while giving up 93.4 points per 100 possessions (261st in college basketball).

Florida International has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 16.3 per game (359th in college basketball play) while forcing 18.7 (second in college basketball).

