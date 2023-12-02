The North Carolina Tar Heels (6-1, 0-0 ACC) welcome in the Florida State Seminoles (4-2, 0-0 ACC) after victories in four straight home games. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the North Carolina vs. Florida State matchup.

Florida State vs. North Carolina Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina
  • How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

Florida State vs. North Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total North Carolina Moneyline Florida State Moneyline
BetMGM North Carolina (-12.5) 157.5 -800 +500 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel North Carolina (-12.5) 159.5 -900 +590 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Florida State vs. North Carolina Betting Trends

  • Florida State is 3-2-0 ATS this year.
  • North Carolina has put together a 4-2-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Tar Heels and their opponents have combined to go over the point total four out of six times this season.

Florida State Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +20000
  • Florida State's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.5%.

