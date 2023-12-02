Florida State vs. Louisville: ACC Championship, spread, over/under and promo codes – December 2
The Florida State Seminoles are the favorites, but by less than a field goal (-2.5), in this year's ACC Championship Game, where they will meet the Louisville Cardinals. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on December 2, 2023, airing on ABC from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. The over/under is set at 48.5 in the outing.
You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Florida State vs. Louisville matchup in this article.
Florida State vs. Louisville Game Info
- Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Charlotte, North Carolina
- Venue: Bank of America Stadium
Florida State vs. Louisville Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Florida State Moneyline
|Louisville Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Florida State (-2.5)
|48.5
|-130
|+110
|FanDuel
|Florida State (-2.5)
|48.5
|-138
|+115
Florida State vs. Louisville Betting Trends
- Florida State has put together a 7-4-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Seminoles are 5-4 ATS this season when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.
- Louisville has put together a 6-5-1 ATS record so far this year.
- The Cardinals have been an underdog by 2.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.
Florida State 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+2500
|Bet $100 to win $2500
