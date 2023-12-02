The Louisville Cardinals are the underdogs, but by less than a field goal (+1.5), in this year's ACC Championship Game, where they will face the Florida State Seminoles. The contest will kick off from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on December 2, 2023, starting at 8:00 PM ETand airing on ABC. The point total is set at 47.5 for the outing.

Florida State has been thriving on both offense and defense, ranking 10th-best in scoring offense (38.8 points per game) and 11th-best in scoring defense (16.8 points allowed per game). Louisville ranks 32nd in the FBS with 33 points per contest, but it has been carried by its defense, which ranks 25th-best by giving up just 20 points per game.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Florida State vs. Louisville Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Bank of America Stadium

Bank of America Stadium TV Channel: ABC

Florida State vs Louisville Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Florida State -1.5 -110 -110 47.5 -110 -110 -125 +105

Looking to place a bet on Florida State vs. Louisville? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Florida State Recent Performance

While the Seminoles have ranked -65-worst in total yards per game over the last three contests (355.7), they rank 13th-best on defense (264.3 total yards allowed) over that time frame.

Looking at the Seminoles' last three contests, they have put up 36.3 points per game on offense (36th-ranked) and have allowed 16 points per game on defense (33rd-ranked).

Florida State ranks 106th in passing offense over the last three contests (224 passing yards per game), but it ranks 11th-best in passing defense over that stretch (124.3 passing yards per game allowed).

With 131.7 rushing yards per game on offense (-29-worst) and 140 rushing yards per game allowed on defense (20th-worst) over the last three contests, the Seminoles have been struggling on both sides of the ball recently.

The Seminoles have covered the spread once, and are 3-0 overall, in their last three games.

Florida State's past three games have not gone over the total.

Florida State Betting Records & Stats

Florida State is 7-4-0 ATS this season.

The Seminoles have covered the spread six times this season (6-4 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.

Florida State games with a set total have hit the over six times this season (54.5%).

Florida State has won all 10 of the games it has been the moneyline favorite this season.

Florida State has played 10 times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -125 or shorter, and earned a victory in each game.

The Seminoles have an implied moneyline win probability of 55.6% in this contest.

Bet on Florida State to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Florida State Stats Leaders

Jordan Travis has thrown for 2,745 yards (228.8 ypg) to lead Florida State, completing 64.2% of his passes and recording 20 touchdown passes compared to two interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 176 rushing yards on 73 carries with seven rushing touchdowns.

Trey Benson has carried the ball 140 times for a team-high 868 yards on the ground and has found the end zone 14 times. He's also tacked on 18 catches for 212 yards (17.7 per game) and one touchdown in the pass game.

Lawrance Toafili has been handed the ball 59 times this year and racked up 345 yards (28.8 per game) with three touchdowns.

Keon Coleman has hauled in 46 catches for 639 yards (53.3 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone 11 times as a receiver.

Johnny Wilson has put up a 596-yard season so far with two touchdowns, hauling in 39 passes on 66 targets.

Jaheim Bell has racked up 39 grabs for 503 yards, an average of 41.9 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

Kalen DeLoach paces the team with eight sacks. He's also the team's tackle leader, and has racked up nine TFL, 60 tackles, and one interception.

Jarrian Jones leads the team with three interceptions, while also putting up 17 tackles, three TFL, one sack, and three passes defended.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.