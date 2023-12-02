The Florida State Seminoles are the favorites, but by less than a field goal (-2.5), in this year's ACC Championship Game, where they will face the Louisville Cardinals. The game starts at 8:00 PM ET on December 2, 2023, airing on ABC from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. The total has been set at 48.5 points for this matchup.

Florida State vs. Louisville game info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC City: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Bank of America Stadium

Florida State vs. Louisville statistical matchup

Florida State Louisville 431.8 (33rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 439.8 (27th) 315.6 (20th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 314.7 (19th) 156.3 (67th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 184.7 (32nd) 275.6 (27th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 255.1 (47th) 5 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 16 (56th) 16 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 19 (35th)

Florida State leaders

Jordan Travis has been a catalyst for the Seminoles' offense this year, racking up 2,745 passing yards with 20 passing touchdowns, two interceptions and a 64.2% completion percentage.

Travis has been providing value with his legs, as he's run for 176 yards (2.4 YPC) and seven rushing touchdowns in 12 games.

As part of the Seminoles' running game, Trey Benson has run for 868 yards and 14 touchdowns on 6.2 YPC.

As a receiver, Benson has racked up 18 receptions on 26 targets for 212 yards and one touchdown.

In 12 games, Keon Coleman has converted 81 targets into 46 catches, 639 yards and 11 touchdowns for the Seminoles.

Louisville leaders

On the ground, Jawhar Jordan has 13 touchdowns and 1,076 yards (89.7 per game).

Jordan also has 18 receptions for 225 yards and one TD.

Jack Plummer has passed for 2,952 yards (246 per game), completing 66.2% of his passes, with 21 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 12 games.

On the ground, Plummer has scored one touchdown and picked up 74 yards.

In 12 games, Isaac Guerendo has run for 639 yards (53.3 per game) and eight TDs.

In addition, Guerendo has 17 catches for 192 yards and zero touchdowns.

