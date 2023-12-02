The ACC Championship Game is between the No. 4 Florida State Seminoles (12-0) and the No. 15 Louisville Cardinals (10-2) on December 2, 2023, starting at 8:00 PM ET, airing on ABC.

Florida State has been clicking on all fronts this season, as they rank 10th-best in scoring offense (38.8 points per game) and 10th-best in scoring defense (16.8 points allowed per game). Louisville ranks 32nd in the FBS with 33 points per contest, but it has been led by its defense, which ranks 24th-best by giving up only 20 points per game.

Florida State vs. Louisville Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Bank of America Stadium

Florida State vs. Louisville Key Statistics

Florida State Louisville 431.8 (33rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 439.8 (27th) 315.6 (19th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 314.7 (18th) 156.3 (67th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 184.7 (31st) 275.6 (27th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 255.1 (47th) 5 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 16 (55th) 16 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 19 (35th)

Florida State Stats Leaders

Jordan Travis has racked up 2,745 yards (228.8 ypg) on 208-of-324 passing with 20 touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 176 rushing yards (14.7 ypg) on 73 carries while scoring seven touchdowns on the ground.

Trey Benson has 868 rushing yards on 140 carries with 14 touchdowns. He's also added 18 catches for 212 yards (17.7 per game) and one touchdown via the passing game.

Lawrance Toafili has carried the ball 59 times for 345 yards (28.8 per game) and three touchdowns.

Keon Coleman's leads his squad with 639 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 46 catches (out of 81 targets) and scored 11 touchdowns.

Johnny Wilson has put together a 596-yard season so far with two touchdowns, reeling in 39 passes on 66 targets.

Jaheim Bell has been the target of 54 passes and racked up 39 grabs for 503 yards, an average of 41.9 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

Louisville Stats Leaders

Jack Plummer has put up 2,952 passing yards, or 246 per game, so far this season. He has completed 66.2% of his passes and has collected 21 touchdowns with 11 interceptions.

The team's top rusher, Jawhar Jordan, has carried the ball 167 times for 1,076 yards (89.7 per game) with 13 touchdowns. He's also caught 18 passes for 225 yards and one touchdown.

Isaac Guerendo has run for 639 yards across 105 carries, scoring eight touchdowns. He's chipped in with 17 catches for 192 yards.

Jamari Thrash has hauled in 801 receiving yards on 56 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring six touchdowns as a receiver.

Chris Bell has totaled 381 receiving yards (31.8 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 25 receptions.

Kevin Coleman Jr.'s 31 targets have resulted in 22 catches for 321 yards and two touchdowns.

