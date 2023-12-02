Florida State vs. North Carolina December 2 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's ACC slate includes the North Carolina Tar Heels (3-0, 0-0 ACC) playing the Florida State Seminoles (2-1, 0-0 ACC) at 2:00 PM ET on ACC Network.
Florida State vs. North Carolina Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ACC Network
Florida State Top Players (2022-23)
- Matthew Cleveland: 13.8 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Caleb Mills: 13 PTS, 3 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Darin Green Jr.: 13.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jalen Warley: 6.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Cameron Corhen: 8.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
North Carolina Top Players (2022-23)
- Armando Bacot: 15.9 PTS, 10.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 1 BLK
- RJ Davis: 16.1 PTS, 5 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Caleb Love: 16.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Rechon 'Leaky' Black: 7.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Pete Nance: 10 PTS, 6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.1 BLK
Florida State vs. North Carolina Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|North Carolina Rank
|North Carolina AVG
|Florida State AVG
|Florida State Rank
|68th
|76.2
|Points Scored
|69.3
|235th
|204th
|70.9
|Points Allowed
|76.2
|330th
|7th
|36.6
|Rebounds
|28.6
|327th
|83rd
|9.6
|Off. Rebounds
|7.3
|280th
|210th
|7.1
|3pt Made
|6.5
|274th
|274th
|11.9
|Assists
|13.4
|150th
|44th
|10.5
|Turnovers
|11.6
|152nd
