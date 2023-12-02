The No. 17 North Carolina Tar Heels (6-1, 0-0 ACC) are heavy favorites (-12.5) as they try to extend a four-game home winning streak when they take on the Florida State Seminoles (4-2, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Dean Smith Center. The matchup airs at 2:00 PM ET on ACC Network. The point total is set at 157.5 for the matchup.

Florida State vs. North Carolina Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Where: Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Chapel Hill, North Carolina Venue: Dean Smith Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under North Carolina -12.5 157.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Seminoles Betting Records & Stats

Florida State has played three games this season that have had more than 157.5 combined points scored.

Florida State's games this season have had an average of 153.2 points, 4.3 fewer points than this game's point total.

So far this year, Florida State has compiled a 3-2-0 record against the spread.

Florida State was defeated in the one game it played as the underdog this season.

The Seminoles have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +500 odds on them winning this game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Florida State has a 16.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Florida State vs. North Carolina Over/Under Stats

Games Over 157.5 % of Games Over 157.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total North Carolina 4 66.7% 87.4 167.7 72.3 145.1 149.8 Florida State 3 60% 80.3 167.7 72.8 145.1 153.9

Additional Florida State Insights & Trends

The Tar Heels were 8-14-0 against the spread last year in ACC action.

The Seminoles score an average of 80.3 points per game, eight more points than the 72.3 the Tar Heels give up to opponents.

Florida State is 3-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall when it scores more than 72.3 points.

Florida State vs. North Carolina Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) North Carolina 4-2-0 1-2 4-2-0 Florida State 3-2-0 0-0 4-1-0

Florida State vs. North Carolina Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

North Carolina Florida State 12-3 Home Record 5-11 4-7 Away Record 4-7 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 6-7-0 2-9-0 Away ATS Record 3-7-0 78.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.6 70.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.5 5-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-7-0 3-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-4-0

