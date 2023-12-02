Franz Wagner NBA Player Preview vs. the Nets - December 2
Franz Wagner could make a big impact for the Orlando Magic on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, versus the Brooklyn Nets.
Let's break down Wagner's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.
Franz Wagner Prop Bets vs. the Nets
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|20.5
|20.7
|22.7
|Rebounds
|5.5
|5.7
|5.6
|Assists
|3.5
|3.4
|3.6
|PRA
|--
|29.8
|31.9
|PR
|--
|26.4
|28.3
|3PM
|1.5
|1.6
|1.5
Franz Wagner Insights vs. the Nets
- Wagner is responsible for taking 19.0% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 16.4 per game.
- He's put up 5.2 threes per game, or 17.2% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.
- Wagner's opponents, the Nets, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 27th, averaging 101.0 possessions per game, while his Magic average 103.2 per game, which ranks 10th among NBA teams.
- Defensively, the Nets are 20th in the league, giving up 114.7 points per contest.
- On the glass, the Nets are 12th in the NBA, allowing 43.9 rebounds per game.
- Looking at assists, the Nets are seventh in the NBA, giving up 24.8 per game.
- Allowing 14.1 made 3-pointers per contest, the Nets are the 25th-ranked squad in the NBA.
Franz Wagner vs. the Nets
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|11/14/2023
|36
|21
|8
|5
|3
|0
|0
