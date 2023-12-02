The Orlando Magic, with Goga Bitadze, face the Brooklyn Nets at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday.

In his previous game, a 130-125 win versus the Wizards, Bitadze had three points, four assists and two blocks.

Below we will break down Bitadze's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Goga Bitadze Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 6.9 7.8 Rebounds 6.5 6.1 6.9 Assists 1.5 1.9 2.5 PRA -- 14.9 17.2 PR -- 13 14.7



Goga Bitadze Insights vs. the Nets

This season, he's put up 4.7% of the Magic's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 4.5 per contest.

The Magic rank 11th in possessions per game with 103.2. His opponents, the Nets, have one of the slowest tempos with 101.0 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Nets have conceded 114.7 points per game, which is 20th-best in the league.

Conceding 43.9 rebounds per game, the Nets are the 12th-ranked team in the league.

In terms of assists, the Nets have allowed 24.8 per game, seventh in the league.

Goga Bitadze vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/14/2023 24 14 3 1 0 0 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.