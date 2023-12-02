The Georgia Southern Eagles (0-7) hope to snap a seven-game losing streak when hosting the Jacksonville Dolphins (5-2) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse. The contest airs on ESPN+.

Jacksonville vs. Georgia Southern Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse in Statesboro, Georgia

TV: ESPN+

Jacksonville Stats Insights

The Dolphins' 47.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.2 percentage points lower than the Eagles have allowed to their opponents (50.3%).

Jacksonville has compiled a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 50.3% from the field.

The Dolphins are the 77th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Eagles sit at 230th.

The Dolphins score an average of 76.7 points per game, 8.4 fewer points than the 85.1 the Eagles give up to opponents.

Jacksonville is 2-0 when it scores more than 85.1 points.

Jacksonville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Jacksonville scored 4.8 more points per game at home (66) than on the road (61.2).

The Dolphins gave up fewer points at home (57.7 per game) than away (66.6) last season.

Jacksonville made fewer 3-pointers at home (6.8 per game) than on the road (6.9) last season. It had the same 3-point percentage at home and on the road (34%).

Jacksonville Upcoming Schedule