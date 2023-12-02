The Dallas Stars will host the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday, December 2, with the Lightning having lost three straight games.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Lightning Stats & Trends

The Lightning's total of 85 goals given up (3.5 per game) is 31st in the league.

The Lightning's 82 goals on the season (3.4 per game) rank them second in the league.

In their last 10 games, the Lightning are 4-5-1 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Lightning have given up 3.2 goals per game (32 total) in those 10 outings.

They have totaled 29 goals over that time.

Lightning Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nikita Kucherov 23 15 24 39 28 16 0% Brayden Point 24 12 18 30 10 7 44.6% Victor Hedman 24 4 20 24 16 5 - Steven Stamkos 22 10 14 24 9 3 50.3% Brandon Hagel 24 10 13 23 13 7 45.5%

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars have given up 60 total goals (2.9 per game), the eighth-fewest in NHL action.

The Stars rank 14th in the NHL with 70 goals scored (3.3 per game).

In the last 10 games, the Stars have secured 70.0% of the possible points with a 6-2-2 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Stars have given up 30 goals (3.0 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.9 goals-per-game average (39 total) during that span.

Stars Key Players