Top Player Prop Bets for Lightning vs. Stars on December 2, 2023
You can find player prop bet odds for Joe Pavelski, Nikita Kucherov and other players on the Dallas Stars and Tampa Bay Lightning prior to their matchup at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday at American Airlines Center.
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Lightning vs. Stars Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW, BSSUN, and NHL Network
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Lightning vs. Stars Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Tampa Bay Lightning
Nikita Kucherov Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +170)
Kucherov has totaled 15 goals and 24 assists in 23 games for Tampa Bay, good for 39 points.
Kucherov Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Penguins
|Nov. 30
|0
|2
|2
|8
|at Coyotes
|Nov. 28
|0
|1
|1
|5
|at Avalanche
|Nov. 27
|0
|1
|1
|6
|at Hurricanes
|Nov. 24
|2
|4
|6
|3
|vs. Jets
|Nov. 22
|0
|1
|1
|4
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Brayden Point Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128)
Brayden Point has racked up 30 points this season, with 12 goals and 18 assists.
Point Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Penguins
|Nov. 30
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Coyotes
|Nov. 28
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Avalanche
|Nov. 27
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Hurricanes
|Nov. 24
|3
|2
|5
|3
|vs. Jets
|Nov. 22
|1
|0
|1
|5
Victor Hedman Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
Victor Hedman's four goals and 20 assists add up to 24 points this season.
Hedman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Penguins
|Nov. 30
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Coyotes
|Nov. 28
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Avalanche
|Nov. 27
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Hurricanes
|Nov. 24
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Jets
|Nov. 22
|0
|1
|1
|1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars
Joe Pavelski Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)
Pavelski has been vital to Dallas this season, with 21 points in 21 games.
Pavelski Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Flames
|Nov. 30
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Jets
|Nov. 28
|1
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Flames
|Nov. 24
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Golden Knights
|Nov. 22
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Rangers
|Nov. 20
|1
|1
|2
|2
Jason Robertson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +145)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)
Jason Robertson is another of Dallas' offensive options, contributing 20 points (six goals, 14 assists) to the team.
Robertson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Flames
|Nov. 30
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Jets
|Nov. 28
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Flames
|Nov. 24
|1
|1
|2
|2
|vs. Golden Knights
|Nov. 22
|0
|1
|1
|5
|vs. Rangers
|Nov. 20
|0
|0
|0
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.