With Week 14 of the college football season upon us, which teams are the leading contenders at the top MAC, and which teams are at the bottom? To get you caught up on where each team stands, take a look at our power rankings below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

MAC Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.

1. Toledo

Current Record: 11-1 | Projected Record: 11-1

11-1 | 11-1 Odds to Win MAC: -275

-275 Overall Rank: 49th

49th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 128th

128th Last Game: W 32-17 vs Central Michigan

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Toledo jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 14 Opponent: Miami (OH)

Miami (OH) Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

2. Miami (OH)

Current Record: 10-2 | Projected Record: 9-3

10-2 | 9-3 Odds to Win MAC: +225

+225 Overall Rank: 63rd

63rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 129th

129th Last Game: W 17-15 vs Ball State

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Miami (OH) jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 14 Opponent: Toledo

Toledo Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

3. Bowling Green

Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 6-5

7-5 | 6-5 Odds to Win MAC: +10000

+10000 Overall Rank: 70th

70th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 101st

101st Last Game: W 34-10 vs Western Michigan

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Bowling Green jerseys, shirts, and much more.

4. Ohio

Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 8-3

9-3 | 8-3 Odds to Win MAC: +2000

+2000 Overall Rank: 71st

71st Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 131st

131st Last Game: W 25-14 vs Akron

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Ohio jerseys, shirts, and much more.

5. Northern Illinois

Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 6-5

6-6 | 6-5 Odds to Win MAC: +10000

+10000 Overall Rank: 99th

99th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 132nd

132nd Last Game: W 37-27 vs Kent State

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Northern Illinois jerseys, shirts, and much more.

6. Ball State

Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 3-8

4-8 | 3-8 Odds to Win MAC: +40000

+40000 Overall Rank: 114th

114th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 109th

109th Last Game: L 17-15 vs Miami (OH)

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Ball State jerseys, shirts, and much more.

7. Buffalo

Current Record: 3-9 | Projected Record: 3-8

3-9 | 3-8 Odds to Win MAC: +35000

+35000 Overall Rank: 117th

117th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 118th

118th Last Game: L 24-11 vs Eastern Michigan

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Buffalo jerseys, shirts, and much more.

8. Central Michigan

Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 4-7

5-7 | 4-7 Odds to Win MAC: +5000

+5000 Overall Rank: 118th

118th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 116th

116th Last Game: L 32-17 vs Toledo

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Central Michigan jerseys, shirts, and much more.

9. Western Michigan

Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 3-8

4-8 | 3-8 Odds to Win MAC: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 121st

121st Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 103rd

103rd Last Game: L 34-10 vs Bowling Green

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Western Michigan jerseys, shirts, and much more.

10. Eastern Michigan

Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 5-6

6-6 | 5-6 Odds to Win MAC: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 128th

128th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 133rd

133rd Last Game: W 24-11 vs Buffalo

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Eastern Michigan jerseys, shirts, and much more.

11. Akron

Current Record: 2-10 | Projected Record: 1-10

2-10 | 1-10 Odds to Win MAC: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 131st

131st Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 130th

130th Last Game: L 25-14 vs Ohio

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Akron jerseys, shirts, and much more.

12. Kent State

Current Record: 1-11 | Projected Record: 0-11

1-11 | 0-11 Odds to Win MAC: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 133rd

133rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 121st

121st Last Game: L 37-27 vs Northern Illinois

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Kent State jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.