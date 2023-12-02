The Orlando Magic (14-5) travel to face the Brooklyn Nets (9-9) after winning three straight road games. The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

Magic vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: YES and BSFL

YES and BSFL Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Magic vs. Nets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Magic vs Nets Additional Info

Magic vs. Nets Betting Trends

The Nets are outscoring opponents by 1.3 points per game with a +23 scoring differential overall. They put up 116 points per game (11th in the NBA) and give up 114.7 per outing (20th in the league).

The Magic outscore opponents by six points per game (posting 114.9 points per game, 12th in league, and allowing 108.9 per outing, fifth in NBA) and have a +114 scoring differential.

These two teams score 230.9 points per game between them, 5.4 more than this game's over/under.

Opponents of these teams combine to average 223.6 points per game, 1.9 fewer points than this contest's total.

Brooklyn has won 13 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

Orlando has covered 15 times in 19 chances against the spread this year.

Magic Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Franz Wagner 20.5 -105 20.7

Magic and Nets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Magic +12500 +5000 - Nets +20000 +10000 -

