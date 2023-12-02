The Orlando Magic (8-5), on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Barclays Center, play the Brooklyn Nets (6-7). The game tips at 7:00 PM ET on YES and BSFL.

Magic vs. Nets Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 2

Saturday, December 2 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: YES, BSFL

Magic Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Franz Wagner gives the Magic 21 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0.5 blocked shots.

The Magic are getting 19 points, 6 rebounds and 2 assists per game from Cole Anthony this year.

Paolo Banchero is putting up 13 points, 6 rebounds and 4.5 assists per contest. He is draining 44.4% of his shots from the field.

Jalen Suggs is putting up 9.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1 assists per contest. He is making 41.2% of his shots from the field and 25% from beyond the arc, with 1 treys per contest.

The Magic are receiving 9 points, 3 rebounds and 4 assists per game from Markelle Fultz this year.

Nets Players to Watch

Cameron Thomas puts up 33 points, 4 boards and 2 assists per game, shooting 61.4% from the floor and 30.8% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Ben Simmons averages 8.3 points, 10 boards and 8.3 assists per game, shooting 60% from the floor.

Mikal Bridges puts up 20.7 points, 5.7 boards and 3.7 assists per game, shooting 52.4% from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Dorian Finney-Smith averages 13.7 points, 2 assists and 6.3 rebounds.

Royce O'Neale averages 8 points, 1.7 assists and 6.3 boards.

Magic vs. Nets Stat Comparison

Nets Magic 113.1 Points Avg. 109.4 113.8 Points Allowed Avg. 106.6 46.7% Field Goal % 45.3% 38.2% Three Point % 33%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.