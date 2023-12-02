Magic vs. Nets December 2 Tickets & Start Time
The Orlando Magic (8-5), on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Barclays Center, play the Brooklyn Nets (6-7). The game tips at 7:00 PM ET on YES and BSFL.
Magic vs. Nets Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: YES, BSFL
Magic Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Franz Wagner gives the Magic 21 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0.5 blocked shots.
- The Magic are getting 19 points, 6 rebounds and 2 assists per game from Cole Anthony this year.
- Paolo Banchero is putting up 13 points, 6 rebounds and 4.5 assists per contest. He is draining 44.4% of his shots from the field.
- Jalen Suggs is putting up 9.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1 assists per contest. He is making 41.2% of his shots from the field and 25% from beyond the arc, with 1 treys per contest.
- The Magic are receiving 9 points, 3 rebounds and 4 assists per game from Markelle Fultz this year.
Nets Players to Watch
- Cameron Thomas puts up 33 points, 4 boards and 2 assists per game, shooting 61.4% from the floor and 30.8% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Ben Simmons averages 8.3 points, 10 boards and 8.3 assists per game, shooting 60% from the floor.
- Mikal Bridges puts up 20.7 points, 5.7 boards and 3.7 assists per game, shooting 52.4% from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.
- Dorian Finney-Smith averages 13.7 points, 2 assists and 6.3 rebounds.
- Royce O'Neale averages 8 points, 1.7 assists and 6.3 boards.
Magic vs. Nets Stat Comparison
|Nets
|Magic
|113.1
|Points Avg.
|109.4
|113.8
|Points Allowed Avg.
|106.6
|46.7%
|Field Goal %
|45.3%
|38.2%
|Three Point %
|33%
