Magic vs. Nets Injury Report Today - December 2
The Orlando Magic's (14-5) injury report has three players listed as they ready for a Saturday, December 2 matchup with the Brooklyn Nets (9-9) at Barclays Center. The game starts at 7:00 PM ET.
In their last game on Friday, the Magic earned a 130-125 victory over the Wizards. In the Magic's win, Franz Wagner led the way with 31 points (adding seven rebounds and eight assists).
Orlando Magic Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Wendell Carter Jr.
|C
|Out
|Hand
|9.4
|8.6
|1.6
|Markelle Fultz
|PG
|Out
|Knee
|11.4
|3.4
|4.0
|Jonathan Isaac
|PF
|Questionable
|Ankle
|6.3
|4.5
|0.3
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today
Nets Injuries: Noah Clowney: Out (Shoulder), Lonnie Walker IV: Out (Hamstring), Dariq Whitehead: Out (Foot), Dennis Smith Jr.: Questionable (Back), Ben Simmons: Out (Hip)
Magic vs. Nets Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV: YES and BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Magic vs. Nets Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Nets
|-2.5
|225.5
