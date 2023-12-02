The Orlando Magic (14-5) will visit the Brooklyn Nets (9-9) after winning three straight road games.

Magic vs. Nets Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: Bally Sports

Magic vs Nets Additional Info

Magic Stats Insights

The Magic's 47.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.5 percentage points higher than the Nets have given up to their opponents (45.4%).

Orlando is 12-3 when it shoots higher than 45.4% from the field.

The Magic are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nets sit at ninth.

The Magic score an average of 114.9 points per game, just 0.2 more points than the 114.7 the Nets allow.

Orlando is 9-1 when it scores more than 114.7 points.

Magic Home & Away Comparison

The Magic score 121 points per game at home, 14.4 more than away (106.6). On defense they allow 109.5 per game, 1.4 more than on the road (108.1).

The Magic average 3.9 more assists per game at home (27.4) than on the road (23.5).

Magic Injuries