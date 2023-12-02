How to Watch the Magic vs. Nets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Orlando Magic (14-5) will visit the Brooklyn Nets (9-9) after winning three straight road games.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Nets and Magic, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Magic vs. Nets Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Magic vs Nets Additional Info
|Nets vs Magic Injury Report
|Nets vs Magic Betting Trends & Stats
|Nets vs Magic Odds/Over/Under
|Nets vs Magic Prediction
|Nets vs Magic Players to Watch
|Nets vs Magic Player Props
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Magic Stats Insights
- The Magic's 47.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.5 percentage points higher than the Nets have given up to their opponents (45.4%).
- Orlando is 12-3 when it shoots higher than 45.4% from the field.
- The Magic are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nets sit at ninth.
- The Magic score an average of 114.9 points per game, just 0.2 more points than the 114.7 the Nets allow.
- Orlando is 9-1 when it scores more than 114.7 points.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Magic Home & Away Comparison
- The Magic score 121 points per game at home, 14.4 more than away (106.6). On defense they allow 109.5 per game, 1.4 more than on the road (108.1).
- At home Orlando is giving up 109.5 points per game, 1.4 more than it is on the road (108.1).
- The Magic average 3.9 more assists per game at home (27.4) than on the road (23.5).
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Magic Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Markelle Fultz
|Out
|Knee
|Jonathan Isaac
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Wendell Carter Jr.
|Out
|Hand
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.