The No. 8 Miami Hurricanes (5-1, 0-0 ACC) will be attempting to extend a three-game home winning streak when taking on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3-3, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Watsco Center. It airs at 12:00 PM ET on The CW.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Miami (FL) vs. Notre Dame Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida

Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida TV: The CW

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Miami (FL) Stats Insights

The Hurricanes make 51% of their shots from the field this season, which is 10.4 percentage points higher than the Fighting Irish have allowed to their opponents (40.6%).

Miami (FL) has a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.6% from the field.

The Hurricanes are the 211th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Fighting Irish rank 176th.

The Hurricanes average 19.5 more points per game (86.3) than the Fighting Irish allow (66.8).

Miami (FL) is 5-1 when scoring more than 66.8 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Miami (FL) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Miami (FL) scored 83.4 points per game when playing at home last season. In away games, it averaged 75.2 points per contest.

Defensively the Hurricanes played worse in home games last year, surrendering 72.9 points per game, compared to 69.0 in away games.

Miami (FL) averaged 8.3 threes per game with a 39.3% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 1.1 more threes and 4% points better than it averaged away from home (7.2 threes per game, 35.3% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Miami (FL) Upcoming Schedule