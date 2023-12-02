The Miami Hurricanes (5-1, 0-0 ACC) aim to continue a three-game home winning run when hosting the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3-3, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Miami (FL) vs. Notre Dame matchup.

Miami (FL) vs. Notre Dame Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida

Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida How to Watch on TV: The CW

Miami (FL) vs. Notre Dame Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Miami (FL) Moneyline Notre Dame Moneyline BetMGM Miami (FL) (-14.5) 146.5 -1400 +725 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Miami (FL) (-14.5) 145.5 -1600 +860 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Miami (FL) vs. Notre Dame Betting Trends

Miami (FL) has won two games against the spread this season.

In the Hurricanes' four games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

Notre Dame has covered twice in six games with a spread this year.

Games featuring the Fighting Irish have hit the over just once this season.

Miami (FL) Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +3500

+3500 Bookmakers rate Miami (FL) considerably higher (17th-best in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (89th).

Miami (FL) has a 2.8% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

