For those looking to bet on the upcoming battle between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Dallas Stars on Saturday at 2:00 PM ET, is Mikey Eyssimont a player who is likely score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Mikey Eyssimont score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Eyssimont stats and insights

Eyssimont has scored in four of 23 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Stars yet this season.

Eyssimont has picked up one assist on the power play.

Eyssimont averages 2.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8%.

Stars defensive stats

On defense, the Stars have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 60 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks eighth.

So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once while averaging 12.9 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Eyssimont recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 14:03 Home L 4-2 11/28/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 13:38 Away L 3-1 11/27/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 14:06 Away L 4-1 11/24/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 14:31 Away W 8-2 11/22/2023 Jets 0 0 0 14:44 Home L 3-2 OT 11/20/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 14:55 Home W 5-4 OT 11/18/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 12:57 Home W 6-4 11/16/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 12:43 Away W 4-2 11/14/2023 Blues 0 0 0 12:47 Away L 5-0 11/11/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 12:04 Home L 4-0

Lightning vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW, BSSUN, and NHL Network

