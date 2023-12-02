How to Watch the NBA on Saturday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
The NBA's 12-game schedule today should provide some fireworks. The matchups include the Oklahoma City Thunder playing the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo and Max! Use our links to sign up today!
Today's NBA Games
The Los Angeles Clippers play the Golden State Warriors
The Warriors take to the home court of the Clippers on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSSC and NBCS-BA
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- LAC Record: 8-10
- GS Record: 9-10
- LAC Stats: 112.9 PPG (17th in NBA), 109.6 Opp. PPG (sixth)
- GS Stats: 114.9 PPG (12th in NBA), 114.5 Opp. PPG (19th)
Players to Watch
- LAC Key Player: Paul George (23.4 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 4.2 APG)
- GS Key Player: Stephen Curry (29.5 PPG, 5.1 RPG, 4.3 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: LAC -5.5
- LAC Odds to Win: -225
- GS Odds to Win: +180
- Total: 229.5 points
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
The Charlotte Hornets face the Minnesota Timberwolves
The Timberwolves hope to pick up a road win at the Hornets on Saturday at 5:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSSE and BSN
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- CHA Record: 6-11
- MIN Record: 14-4
- CHA Stats: 113.6 PPG (16th in NBA), 122.1 Opp. PPG (26th)
- MIN Stats: 112.3 PPG (19th in NBA), 105.3 Opp. PPG (first)
Players to Watch
- CHA Key Player: Mark Williams (13.4 PPG, 10.3 RPG, 1.2 APG)
- MIN Key Player: Anthony Edwards (26.2 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 5.0 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: MIN -5.5
- MIN Odds to Win: -250
- CHA Odds to Win: +195
- Total: 221.5 points
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
The Brooklyn Nets face the Orlando Magic
The Magic hit the road the Nets on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: YES and BSFL
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- BKN Record: 9-9
- ORL Record: 14-5
- BKN Stats: 116.0 PPG (11th in NBA), 114.7 Opp. PPG (20th)
- ORL Stats: 114.9 PPG (12th in NBA), 108.9 Opp. PPG (fifth)
Players to Watch
- BKN Key Player: Mikal Bridges (21.8 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 3.9 APG)
- ORL Key Player: Paolo Banchero (19.5 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 4.7 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: BKN -2.5
- BKN Odds to Win: -140
- ORL Odds to Win: +115
- Total: 225.5 points
The Detroit Pistons take on the Cleveland Cavaliers
The Cavaliers look to pull of an away win at the Pistons on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSDETX and BSOH
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- DET Record: 2-17
- CLE Record: 10-9
- DET Stats: 109.6 PPG (27th in NBA), 118.5 Opp. PPG (24th)
- CLE Stats: 110.8 PPG (26th in NBA), 111.7 Opp. PPG (11th)
Players to Watch
- DET Key Player: Cade Cunningham (22.3 PPG, 3.6 RPG, 7.1 APG)
- CLE Key Player: Evan Mobley (16.5 PPG, 10.7 RPG, 3.1 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: CLE -8.5
- CLE Odds to Win: -350
- DET Odds to Win: +260
- Total: 224.5 points
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
The Milwaukee Bucks host the Atlanta Hawks
The Hawks look to pull off a road win at the Bucks on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSWI and BSSE
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- MIL Record: 13-6
- ATL Record: 9-9
- MIL Stats: 120.5 PPG (third in NBA), 117.9 Opp. PPG (23rd)
- ATL Stats: 123.3 PPG (second in NBA), 122.3 Opp. PPG (27th)
Players to Watch
- MIL Key Player: Giannis Antetokounmpo (29.8 PPG, 10.8 RPG, 4.7 APG)
- ATL Key Player: Trae Young (26.8 PPG, 2.9 RPG, 10.6 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: MIL -6.5
- MIL Odds to Win: -275
- ATL Odds to Win: +220
- Total: 251.5 points
The Chicago Bulls play the New Orleans Pelicans
The Pelicans look to pull of an away win at the Bulls on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and BSNO
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- CHI Record: 6-14
- NO Record: 11-9
- CHI Stats: 106.9 PPG (28th in NBA), 112.9 Opp. PPG (15th)
- NO Stats: 113.8 PPG (15th in NBA), 112.7 Opp. PPG (14th)
Players to Watch
- CHI Key Player: Nikola Vucevic (16.1 PPG, 10.1 RPG, 3.2 APG)
- NO Key Player: Brandon Ingram (23.4 PPG, 5.1 RPG, 5.2 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: NO -3.5
- NO Odds to Win: -175
- CHI Odds to Win: +145
- Total: 220.5 points
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
The Miami Heat play the Indiana Pacers
The Pacers hope to pick up a road win at the Heat on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSSUN and BSIN
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- MIA Record: 11-8
- IND Record: 9-8
- MIA Stats: 112.3 PPG (19th in NBA), 110.3 Opp. PPG (eighth)
- IND Stats: 127.9 PPG (first in NBA), 125.8 Opp. PPG (30th)
Players to Watch
- MIA Key Player: Jimmy Butler (21.7 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 3.9 APG)
- IND Key Player: Tyrese Haliburton (27.0 PPG, 3.6 RPG, 11.8 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: MIA -3.5
- MIA Odds to Win: -155
- IND Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 240.5 points
The Phoenix Suns play host to the Memphis Grizzlies
The Grizzlies look to pull off a road win at the Suns on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: AZFamily and BSSE
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- PHO Record: 11-7
- MEM Record: 5-13
- PHO Stats: 116.4 PPG (ninth in NBA), 113.2 Opp. PPG (17th)
- MEM Stats: 105.7 PPG (29th in NBA), 111.7 Opp. PPG (11th)
Players to Watch
- PHO Key Player: Kevin Durant (31.3 PPG, 6.9 RPG, 5.5 APG)
- MEM Key Player: Desmond Bane (23.6 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 5.2 APG)
The Dallas Mavericks face the Oklahoma City Thunder
The Thunder look to pull of an away win at the Mavericks on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSSW and BSOK
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- DAL Record: 11-7
- OKC Record: 12-6
- DAL Stats: 118.1 PPG (sixth in NBA), 117.6 Opp. PPG (22nd)
- OKC Stats: 119.4 PPG (fifth in NBA), 110.9 Opp. PPG (ninth)
Players to Watch
- DAL Key Player: Kyrie Irving (23.6 PPG, 4.1 RPG, 5.5 APG)
- OKC Key Player: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (30.6 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 6.1 APG)
The Utah Jazz host the Portland Trail Blazers
The Trail Blazers take to the home court of the Jazz on Saturday at 9:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: KJZZ and ROOT Sports NW+
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- UTA Record: 6-13
- POR Record: 6-12
- UTA Stats: 111.7 PPG (21st in NBA), 118.7 Opp. PPG (25th)
- POR Stats: 104.7 PPG (30th in NBA), 111.6 Opp. PPG (10th)
Players to Watch
- UTA Key Player: John Collins (14.3 PPG, 8.4 RPG)
- POR Key Player: Jerami Grant (22.8 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 2.3 APG)
The Sacramento Kings take on the Denver Nuggets
The Nuggets hope to pick up a road win at the Kings on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and ALT
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- SAC Record: 10-7
- DEN Record: 13-6
- SAC Stats: 116.1 PPG (10th in NBA), 116.7 Opp. PPG (21st)
- DEN Stats: 114.2 PPG (14th in NBA), 109.7 Opp. PPG (seventh)
Players to Watch
- SAC Key Player: Domantas Sabonis (18.7 PPG, 11.6 RPG, 6.9 APG)
- DEN Key Player: Nikola Jokic (29.0 PPG, 13.2 RPG, 9.2 APG)
The Los Angeles Lakers play the Houston Rockets
The Rockets look to pull of an away win at the Lakers on Saturday at 10:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA and Space City Home Network
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- LAL Record: 11-9
- HOU Record: 8-8
- LAL Stats: 112.8 PPG (18th in NBA), 114.3 Opp. PPG (18th)
- HOU Stats: 110.9 PPG (24th in NBA), 107.3 Opp. PPG (third)
Players to Watch
- LAL Key Player: Anthony Davis (22.6 PPG, 12.4 RPG, 3.3 APG)
- HOU Key Player: Alperen Sengun (21.0 PPG, 8.9 RPG, 5.6 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: LAL -5.5
- LAL Odds to Win: -225
- HOU Odds to Win: +180
- Total: 221.5 points
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.