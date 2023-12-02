How to Watch North Florida vs. High Point on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The High Point Panthers (5-3) will try to end a three-game road skid when visiting the North Florida Ospreys (4-4) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at UNF Arena, airing at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
North Florida vs. High Point Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other ASUN Games
North Florida Stats Insights
- The Ospreys are shooting 41.8% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 40.9% the Panthers allow to opponents.
- North Florida has a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.9% from the field.
- The Ospreys are the 219th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Panthers rank eighth.
- The Ospreys put up 75.9 points per game, only 1.8 more points than the 74.1 the Panthers give up.
- When North Florida scores more than 74.1 points, it is 3-2.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
North Florida Home & Away Comparison
- North Florida is averaging 77 points per game at home. When playing on the road, it is averaging 74.8 points per contest.
- The Ospreys are ceding 67 points per game this year at home, which is 16.8 fewer points than they're allowing on the road (83.8).
- When playing at home, North Florida is making 0.5 more treys per game (11.3) than in away games (10.8). However, it sports a worse three-point percentage at home (34.4%) compared to on the road (36.1%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
North Florida Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/18/2023
|Maine
|W 67-58
|UNF Arena
|11/24/2023
|@ LSU
|L 75-63
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|11/29/2023
|@ Iowa
|L 103-78
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|12/2/2023
|High Point
|-
|UNF Arena
|12/5/2023
|Edward Waters
|-
|UNF Arena
|12/9/2023
|Georgia Southern
|-
|UNF Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.