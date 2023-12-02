How to Watch the North Florida vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 2
The North Florida Ospreys (2-6) will aim to break a five-game road losing streak when squaring off against the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (6-0) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena, airing at 12:00 PM ET.
North Florida Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
North Florida vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Scoring Comparison
- The Ospreys put up an average of 71.1 points per game, 19.9 more points than the 51.2 the Hawks give up.
- North Florida has put together a 2-6 record in games it scores more than 51.2 points.
- Saint Joseph's (PA) has a 6-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 71.1 points.
- The Hawks record just 0.5 fewer points per game (69.3) than the Ospreys give up (69.8).
- Saint Joseph's (PA) is 3-0 when scoring more than 69.8 points.
- North Florida is 2-1 when allowing fewer than 69.3 points.
- The Hawks shoot 44.0% from the field, only 0.1% lower than the Ospreys allow defensively.
- The Ospreys' 41.3 shooting percentage from the field is 7.1 higher than the Hawks have given up.
North Florida Leaders
- Jayla Adams: 9.1 PTS, 5.1 AST, 36.7 FG%, 22.9 3PT% (8-for-35)
- Kaila Rougier: 11.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 39.8 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (15-for-49)
- Selma Eklund: 8.4 PTS, 54.5 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (4-for-10)
- Lyric Swann: 10.8 PTS, 37.0 FG%, 32.7 3PT% (17-for-52)
- Emma Broermann: 7.8 PTS, 57.1 FG%
North Florida Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|@ Georgia Southern
|L 85-75
|W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
|11/25/2023
|South Carolina Upstate
|L 73-60
|W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
|11/29/2023
|Warner
|W 68-51
|UNF Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Saint Joseph's (PA)
|-
|Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
|12/4/2023
|@ Coppin State
|-
|Physical Education Complex
|12/13/2023
|Piedmont
|-
|UNF Arena
