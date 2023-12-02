The North Florida Ospreys (2-6) will aim to break a five-game road losing streak when squaring off against the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (6-0) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena, airing at 12:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!

North Florida Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

North Florida vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Scoring Comparison

The Ospreys put up an average of 71.1 points per game, 19.9 more points than the 51.2 the Hawks give up.

North Florida has put together a 2-6 record in games it scores more than 51.2 points.

Saint Joseph's (PA) has a 6-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 71.1 points.

The Hawks record just 0.5 fewer points per game (69.3) than the Ospreys give up (69.8).

Saint Joseph's (PA) is 3-0 when scoring more than 69.8 points.

North Florida is 2-1 when allowing fewer than 69.3 points.

The Hawks shoot 44.0% from the field, only 0.1% lower than the Ospreys allow defensively.

The Ospreys' 41.3 shooting percentage from the field is 7.1 higher than the Hawks have given up.

North Florida Leaders

Jayla Adams: 9.1 PTS, 5.1 AST, 36.7 FG%, 22.9 3PT% (8-for-35)

9.1 PTS, 5.1 AST, 36.7 FG%, 22.9 3PT% (8-for-35) Kaila Rougier: 11.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 39.8 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (15-for-49)

11.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 39.8 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (15-for-49) Selma Eklund: 8.4 PTS, 54.5 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (4-for-10)

8.4 PTS, 54.5 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (4-for-10) Lyric Swann: 10.8 PTS, 37.0 FG%, 32.7 3PT% (17-for-52)

10.8 PTS, 37.0 FG%, 32.7 3PT% (17-for-52) Emma Broermann: 7.8 PTS, 57.1 FG%

North Florida Schedule