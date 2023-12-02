How to Watch Oregon vs. Michigan on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Oregon Ducks (4-2) square off against the Michigan Wolverines (4-3) at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.
Oregon vs. Michigan Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Oregon Stats Insights
- This season, the Ducks have a 46.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.1% higher than the 43.3% of shots the Wolverines' opponents have knocked down.
- Oregon has a 2-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.3% from the field.
- The Wolverines are the 167th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Ducks sit at 77th.
- The Ducks record 6.5 more points per game (81.5) than the Wolverines allow (75).
- Oregon has a 2-2 record when scoring more than 75 points.
Michigan Stats Insights
- The Wolverines' 49.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.3 percentage points higher than the Ducks have given up to their opponents (43.5%).
- This season, Michigan has a 4-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 43.5% from the field.
- The Wolverines are the 167th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Ducks sit at 140th.
- The Wolverines put up 8.6 more points per game (81.9) than the Ducks allow their opponents to score (73.3).
- Michigan is 4-2 when giving up fewer than 81.5 points.
Oregon Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Oregon averaged 73 points per game last season in home games, which was 5.6 more points than it averaged in road games (67.4).
- Defensively the Ducks were better in home games last season, ceding 63.2 points per game, compared to 69 in road games.
- Oregon made 7.2 three-pointers per game, which was 0.2 more than it averaged when playing on the road (7). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 32.2% in home games and 32.7% on the road.
Michigan Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Michigan put up more points at home (76.6 per game) than on the road (68.7) last season.
- At home, the Wolverines allowed 68 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 69.6.
- At home, Michigan drained 8.2 trifectas per game last season, 0.9 more than it averaged on the road (7.3). Michigan's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.7%) than on the road (33.5%).
Oregon Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|@ Florida A&M
|W 67-54
|Al Lawson Center
|11/24/2023
|Santa Clara
|L 88-82
|Raider Arena
|11/25/2023
|Alabama
|L 99-91
|Raider Arena
|12/2/2023
|Michigan
|-
|Matthew Knight Arena
|12/9/2023
|UTEP
|-
|Matthew Knight Arena
|12/12/2023
|Cal Baptist
|-
|Matthew Knight Arena
Michigan Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|Memphis
|L 71-67
|Imperial Arena
|11/23/2023
|Stanford
|W 83-78
|Imperial Arena
|11/24/2023
|Texas Tech
|L 73-57
|Imperial Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Oregon
|-
|Matthew Knight Arena
|12/5/2023
|Indiana
|-
|Crisler Center
|12/10/2023
|@ Iowa
|-
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
