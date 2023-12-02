The Oregon Ducks (4-2) square off against the Michigan Wolverines (4-3) at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.

Oregon vs. Michigan Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon

Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon TV: FOX Sports Networks

Oregon Stats Insights

This season, the Ducks have a 46.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.1% higher than the 43.3% of shots the Wolverines' opponents have knocked down.

Oregon has a 2-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.3% from the field.

The Wolverines are the 167th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Ducks sit at 77th.

The Ducks record 6.5 more points per game (81.5) than the Wolverines allow (75).

Oregon has a 2-2 record when scoring more than 75 points.

Michigan Stats Insights

The Wolverines' 49.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.3 percentage points higher than the Ducks have given up to their opponents (43.5%).

This season, Michigan has a 4-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 43.5% from the field.

The Wolverines are the 167th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Ducks sit at 140th.

The Wolverines put up 8.6 more points per game (81.9) than the Ducks allow their opponents to score (73.3).

Michigan is 4-2 when giving up fewer than 81.5 points.

Oregon Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Oregon averaged 73 points per game last season in home games, which was 5.6 more points than it averaged in road games (67.4).

Defensively the Ducks were better in home games last season, ceding 63.2 points per game, compared to 69 in road games.

Oregon made 7.2 three-pointers per game, which was 0.2 more than it averaged when playing on the road (7). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 32.2% in home games and 32.7% on the road.

Michigan Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Michigan put up more points at home (76.6 per game) than on the road (68.7) last season.

At home, the Wolverines allowed 68 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 69.6.

At home, Michigan drained 8.2 trifectas per game last season, 0.9 more than it averaged on the road (7.3). Michigan's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (36.7%) than on the road (33.5%).

Oregon Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/20/2023 @ Florida A&M W 67-54 Al Lawson Center 11/24/2023 Santa Clara L 88-82 Raider Arena 11/25/2023 Alabama L 99-91 Raider Arena 12/2/2023 Michigan - Matthew Knight Arena 12/9/2023 UTEP - Matthew Knight Arena 12/12/2023 Cal Baptist - Matthew Knight Arena

Michigan Upcoming Schedule