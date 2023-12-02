Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Palm Beach County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 2:34 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Palm Beach County, Florida? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we offer details on how to watch the games in the article below.
Palm Beach County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lake Worth High School at Coral Springs High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on December 2
- Location: Coral Springs, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
