Paolo Banchero and the rest of the Orlando Magic will be taking on the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his most recent time out, a 130-125 win over the Wizards, Banchero put up 28 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists.

With prop bets available for Banchero, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Paolo Banchero Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 19.5 19.5 20.1 Rebounds 7.5 6.7 6.5 Assists 4.5 4.7 4.1 PRA -- 30.9 30.7 PR -- 26.2 26.6 3PM 1.5 1.4 1.9



Looking to bet on one or more of Banchero's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Paolo Banchero Insights vs. the Nets

Banchero has taken 14.6 shots per game this season and made 7.1 per game, which account for 16.9% and 17.2%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's knocked down 1.4 threes per game, or 13.3% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Banchero's Magic average 103.2 possessions per game, which ranks 10th among NBA teams, while the Nets are one of the league's slowest with 101 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Nets are ranked 20th in the league, allowing 114.7 points per game.

The Nets are the 12th-ranked squad in the league, giving up 43.9 rebounds per game.

The Nets concede 24.8 assists per contest, seventh-ranked in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Nets have given up 14.1 makes per game, 25th in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Paolo Banchero vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/14/2023 35 19 6 3 4 1 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.