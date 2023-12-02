The UMass Minutemen (3-1) take on the South Florida Bulls (2-3) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 on ESPN+.

South Florida vs. UMass Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: William D. Mullins Center in Amherst, Massachusetts

William D. Mullins Center in Amherst, Massachusetts TV: NESN

South Florida Stats Insights

This season, South Florida has a 2-0 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 39.6% from the field.

The Bulls are the 200th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Minutemen sit at 15th.

The Bulls put up only 1.5 fewer points per game (71) than the Minutemen allow their opponents to score (72.5).

South Florida has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 72.5 points.

South Florida Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

South Florida scored 71.2 points per game at home last season, and 74.8 away.

At home, the Bulls allowed 69.3 points per game, 7.1 fewer points than they allowed on the road (76.4).

At home, South Florida made 6.9 treys per game last season, 1.2 fewer than it averaged on the road (8.1). South Florida's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (32%) than away (37.1%) too.

South Florida Upcoming Schedule