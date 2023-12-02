How to Watch South Florida vs. UMass on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 6:16 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The UMass Minutemen (3-1) take on the South Florida Bulls (2-3) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 on ESPN+.
South Florida vs. UMass Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: William D. Mullins Center in Amherst, Massachusetts
- TV: NESN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
South Florida Stats Insights
- This season, South Florida has a 2-0 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 39.6% from the field.
- The Bulls are the 200th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Minutemen sit at 15th.
- The Bulls put up only 1.5 fewer points per game (71) than the Minutemen allow their opponents to score (72.5).
- South Florida has put together a 2-0 record in games it scores more than 72.5 points.
South Florida Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- South Florida scored 71.2 points per game at home last season, and 74.8 away.
- At home, the Bulls allowed 69.3 points per game, 7.1 fewer points than they allowed on the road (76.4).
- At home, South Florida made 6.9 treys per game last season, 1.2 fewer than it averaged on the road (8.1). South Florida's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (32%) than away (37.1%) too.
South Florida Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|Northern Iowa
|W 74-65
|Yuengling Center
|11/22/2023
|Maine
|L 70-59
|Yuengling Center
|11/30/2023
|@ Hofstra
|L 82-63
|David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ UMass
|-
|William D. Mullins Center
|12/9/2023
|Florida State
|-
|FLA Live Arena
|12/12/2023
|UAPB
|-
|Yuengling Center
