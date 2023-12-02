The UMass Minutemen (3-1) hit the court against the South Florida Bulls (2-3) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 on ESPN+.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the UMass vs. South Florida matchup.

South Florida vs. UMass Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: William D. Mullins Center in Amherst, Massachusetts

William D. Mullins Center in Amherst, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

South Florida vs. UMass Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UMass Moneyline South Florida Moneyline BetMGM UMass (-6.5) 146.5 -250 +195 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

South Florida vs. UMass Betting Trends (2022-23)

South Florida put together a 15-14-0 record against the spread last year.

The Bulls were 5-3 ATS last season when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.

UMass covered 14 times in 29 chances against the spread last season.

Minutemen games hit the over 13 out of 29 times last season.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.